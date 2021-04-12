Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.23% of The Cato worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CATO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cato by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,368,000 after purchasing an additional 68,969 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Cato by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cato by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Cato by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 63,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Cato by 753.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 425,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CATO opened at $13.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $307.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.90. The Cato Co. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.42 million during the quarter. The Cato had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

