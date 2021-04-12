Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 23.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 46.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $215.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

