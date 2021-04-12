Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $508,000 in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CEMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

