Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $523,000 in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Repro Med Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 119,525 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 39,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 44,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRMD. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

KRMD opened at $3.44 on Monday. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $153.00 million, a P/E ratio of -344.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

