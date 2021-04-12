Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,155 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,902 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,231,000 after buying an additional 1,345,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 340,640 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 435.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 348,306 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 283,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $2,338,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AG shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

