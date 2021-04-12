SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $72.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

