Stack Financial Management Inc Buys 464 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 2.3% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $27,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,711,000. First American Bank raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

APD opened at $284.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.41 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.48 and a 200 day moving average of $277.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

