Stacks (STX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $53.71 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00003650 BTC on exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $2.38 billion and $53.71 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stacks has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00066776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.00272744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00024420 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00052846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002440 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,239,006 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

