Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Decreased by Investment Counsel Inc.

Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2,596.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25,961 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,783,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWK. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.97. 24,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $204.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.