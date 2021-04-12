Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,493 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.04.

SBUX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.14. The company had a trading volume of 226,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,692. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.