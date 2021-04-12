Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of STWD opened at $24.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

