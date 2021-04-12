State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 40,496 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,496 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $39,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $175.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.79.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

