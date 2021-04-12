State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,497 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $47,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $39.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $345.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

