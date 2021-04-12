State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 10,890 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $31,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $51.23 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

