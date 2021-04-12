Steel Dynamics (STLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STLD opened at $51.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

