stETH (Lido) Price Reaches $2,073.71 on Major Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $427.14 million and approximately $10,407.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,073.71 or 0.03456034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.51 or 0.00274172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.01 or 0.00716653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,043.91 or 1.00068865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $575.58 or 0.00959262 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00018573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 205,980 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

