Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to $15.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GDDFF. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

