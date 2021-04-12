Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives $62.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.66. 8,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,925. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

