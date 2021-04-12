SUN Price Hits $40.89 on Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, SUN has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $202.68 million and $247.61 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can now be bought for approximately $40.89 or 0.00067271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00066339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00273138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.68 or 0.00705327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,679.79 or 0.99839844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.41 or 0.00969791 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00020418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,957,214 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

