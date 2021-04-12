Suretly (SUR) Trading Up 20% This Week

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Suretly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges. Suretly has a market capitalization of $69,164.26 and approximately $2,438.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00054127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00019894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.54 or 0.00653259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00086294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00035121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00041811 BTC.

Suretly Profile

SUR is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

