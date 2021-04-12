Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,486 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock valued at $249,312,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,232 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 27,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $1,675,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 17,737 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,076,103.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,918.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,344 shares of company stock valued at $14,684,470. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $65.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -325.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $68.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

