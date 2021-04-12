Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $867,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 340,750 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 404,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 70,006 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,560 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $1,315,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,000.

Shares of FMAY opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $35.36.

