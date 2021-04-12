Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 17,033 Shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) by 207.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $41.88 on Monday. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.