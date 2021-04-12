Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 28,763 Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.87% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

