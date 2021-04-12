Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,713 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.40% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FVC opened at $35.52 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.66.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.