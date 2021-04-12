Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,556,000. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

RHS stock opened at $158.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day moving average of $149.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $160.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

