SVB Leerink Weighs in on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $139,798.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $638,264.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,975 shares of company stock worth $1,569,256. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 615.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 144,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 124,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 34,566 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 54,176 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

