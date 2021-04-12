Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 392.78 ($5.13).

SYNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Synthomer alerts:

In related news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian purchased 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £225,525 ($294,649.86).

Synthomer stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 476 ($6.22). The stock had a trading volume of 378,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,089. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 465 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 427. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 238.17 ($3.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 510.10 ($6.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 680.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.