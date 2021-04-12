Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,154.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

