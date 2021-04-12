Talend Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,690 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 480% compared to the average daily volume of 636 call options.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $241,542.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,416,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,650. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,810,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Talend by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,642,000 after buying an additional 395,186 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,052,000 after acquiring an additional 390,957 shares during the period. Hillman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 555,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 160,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Talend stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.00. 80,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.84. Talend has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

