Tamara Ingram Purchases 2,000 Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) insider Tamara Ingram acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

MKS stock opened at GBX 156.90 ($2.05) on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a one year low of GBX 82.62 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 160.45 ($2.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 150.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.46. The firm has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -18.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 135.86 ($1.77).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

