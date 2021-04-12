TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 405,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.24% of TC PipeLines worth $26,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCP. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TC PipeLines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TC PipeLines by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TC PipeLines by 10,143.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,315,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,735,000 after buying an additional 1,302,440 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TC PipeLines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 666,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 334,893 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCP. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE TCP opened at $30.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. TC PipeLines, LP has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 71.68%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.74 million. Analysts anticipate that TC PipeLines, LP will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. TC PipeLines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

About TC PipeLines

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

