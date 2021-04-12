Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 904 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,990,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,526,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 185,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,425,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $92.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.76. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $180.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

In other Shutterstock news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $449,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $2,454,453.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,417,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,675,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

