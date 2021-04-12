Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,331 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 66,939 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 65,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,846 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $17.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

