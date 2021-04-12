Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of Sprout Social worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 761,335 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $17,496,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Sprout Social by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 756,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 381,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $2,391,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,223 shares of company stock worth $11,993,753 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $60.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of -37.60. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

