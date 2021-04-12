Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.43 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $156.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.32 and a 12-month high of $159.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

