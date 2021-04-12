Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in The AES by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The AES by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 207,878 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The AES by 8,767.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,275 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in The AES by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 240,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The AES in the fourth quarter worth $1,440,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AES. TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $27.72 on Monday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -53.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

