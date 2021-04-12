Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,100 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,235,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,236,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,173,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,583,000 after purchasing an additional 41,926 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Donaldson by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $59.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

