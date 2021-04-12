Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,250 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,903,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,178,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after acquiring an additional 42,013 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.42.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $80.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $82.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

