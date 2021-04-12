Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $51.19 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $52.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

