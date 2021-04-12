Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.98. 52,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,565. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.32 and a 200 day moving average of $227.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.43 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.04 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Wedbush increased their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.55.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

