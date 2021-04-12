Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,713 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after buying an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after buying an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $337,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Insiders sold a total of 788,620 shares of company stock worth $61,598,563 over the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.68. 73,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.53 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average is $70.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

