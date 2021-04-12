Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

TLSNY opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Equities analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

