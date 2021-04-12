Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Director Sells $406,511.39 in Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Director Chris Killingstad sold 5,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $406,511.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,886 shares in the company, valued at $12,858,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chris Killingstad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $304,720.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $230,790.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,675.00.

NYSE TNC opened at $81.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.43. Tennant has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $83.16.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

