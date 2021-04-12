TenX (PAY) Market Cap Achieves $29.09 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $29.09 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00054016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00086162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.34 or 0.00644960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00034768 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00041841 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.