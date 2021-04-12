Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Upgraded to Buy by Industrial Alliance Securities

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tervita from $4.75 to $5.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

OTCMKTS TRVCF remained flat at $$3.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. Tervita has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

