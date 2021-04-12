Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 134.0% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 456 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $85,096,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.4% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 15.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $677.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $672.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $649.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,653 shares of company stock worth $56,707,249 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

