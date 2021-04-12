Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $686.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $658.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,359.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $672.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.06. Tesla has a 12-month low of $116.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,653 shares of company stock worth $56,707,249 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.