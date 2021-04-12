Tether Tops One Day Trading Volume of $105.78 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $44.54 billion and approximately $105.78 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00067356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.67 or 0.00289379 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.33 or 0.00712934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,465.33 or 1.00172845 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00018034 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.00802364 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 45,846,290,994 coins and its circulating supply is 44,449,922,421 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

