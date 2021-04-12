Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.83% from the stock’s current price.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

TXRH traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.74. 31,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,346. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,514,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

